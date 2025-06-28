John Cena wipes out veteran WWE official; potential injury occurs

At Night of Champions, John Cena put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against CM Punk. The title encounter was filled with chaos and multiple interferences, followed by a controversial ending.
The Second City Saint and The Franchise Player squared off for a final time tonight at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Their incredible in-ring chemistry was evident as the arch-rivals masterfully countered, reversed, and delivered moves on each other. At one point during the Undisputed WWE Title bout, Cena attempted a second shoulder tackle on his opponent, but Punk ducked, causing referee Dan Engler to go down. However, he wasn't the only one, with Charles Robinson following soon.
Although The Voice of the Voiceless had almost beaten the 48-year-old legend with a GTS, there was no official to count the pinfall. Moments later, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker came out. As Reed and Breakker neutralized CM Punk, The Visionary called for another referee, seemingly to possibly cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Veteran referee Charles Robinson sprinted down the ramp. However, John Cena intercepted and wiped out the official, potentially causing an injury.
The Cenation Leader retained his Undisputed WWE Championship after Rollins took out The Straight Edge Superstar with a Stomp. Since Cody Rhodes became the 2025 King of the Ring, he will possibly challenge John Cena for the World Title at SummerSlam.
Fans will have to wait and see if The American Nightmare dethrones The Last Real Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
