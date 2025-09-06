John Cena shares cryptic message after his final WWE SmackDown; 7-time World Heavyweight Champion's photo shared

John Cena made his final SmackDown appearance this week, where he wrestled Sami Zayn. He hit a Spear during the match, which was a tribute to one of his biggest rivals, Edge.Cena hit the Spear to Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Initially, Michael Cole claimed that the 17-time WWE World Champion was paying tribute to Roman Reigns before Corey Graves clarified that Cena was referring to seven-time World Heavyweight Champion Edge.On Instagram, Cena himself seemed to have confirmed that the Spear was in fact a tribute to Edge, whose photo he shared on social media after his final SmackDown.Check out Cena's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCena has revealed that throughout his retirement tour, he won't be able to share the ring with every single one of his rivals. Therefore, he has decided to pay tribute to them by hitting their finishers. At Clash in Paris, Cena hit the Styles Clash on Logan Paul, paying homage to AJ Styles.Vince Russo on John Cena's return to WWE SmackDownBrock Lesnar brutally attacked John Cena on SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate also set his sights on Sami Zayn, hitting him with the F5 before shifting his focus to the 17-time WWE World Champion.Speaking on BroDown, Vince Russo explained the reason why WWE opted to bring Lesnar back to the company. He said:&quot;I think we should start calling Triple H the king of pops. That's exactly what Triple H is. Bro, look at the way they did it. Bring in Brock at the top, bring in AJ Lee at the bottom, because the NFL is up against us on Friday night. If there is no NFL game tonight, there is definitely no Brock on the show. There may be AJ Lee, but there's no Brock on the show. So they made a little extra effort because they knew they were against the Kansas City Chiefs, a Friday night football game. It's the start of the season. Everybody is gonna be watching the game.&quot;John Cena and Brock Lesnar will cross paths at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official after Lesnar's attack.