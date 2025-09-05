John Cena shares heartbreaking confirmation ahead of SmackDown

John Cena shared a heartbreaking confirmation on social media ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from Chicago, Illinois.The Cenation Leader is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown for the final time tonight. The legend confirmed that tonight would be his final appearance on SmackDown and also teased that fans would not want to miss the show.He noted that he debuted on SmackDown at the Allstate Arena, and you can check out his message in the post below.&quot;My @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena. Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance. Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!&quot; Cena wrote.The 48-year-old lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare has not been seen since he was brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre last month on SmackDown. Cena picked up a victory over Logan Paul in a singles match this past Sunday at Clash in Paris.Ex-WWE employee buries John Cena's heel turnWrestling legend Vince Russo recently buried John Cena's heel turn and claimed it was one of the biggest failures in the history of the wrestling business.John Cena turned heel to align with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Rock never made another appearance during the storyline, and Cena turned babyface again ahead of SummerSlam. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that Cena's heel turn was a monumental failure.&quot;I'm begging you to challenge me. Cena's heel turn had to be one of, if not the biggest, epic failure in the history of the business. There have been swings and misses, and that's gonna happen. But for a guy like Cena on a spot like this on a farewell tour, I cannot think of anything else that was a bigger flop than this,&quot; said Russo. Austin Bradley @AustinB86870307LINKIf tonight is John Cena's final Friday Night Smackdown, it needs to be treated as such!!! #WWESmackdown #JohnCena #TheLastTimeisNowIt will be interesting to see what the company has planned for John Cena's final appearance on SmackDown later tonight.