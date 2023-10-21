John Cena shares heartfelt message ahead of potentially last WWE SmackDown appearance

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, multi-time world champion John Cena shared a heartwarming message with fans.

The Leader of Cenation returned to the Blue brand show on September 1, 2023, and had been reportedly slated to make eight appearances till October 27, 2023. Next week will mark his reported final appearance on the show in his current WWE run.

Cena came up in front of the WWE Universe on this week's episode of SmackDown and spoke about how it's been 2,002 days since he won a match in a singles competition.

During the same promo, the 46-year-old also brought up his retirement, however, along with the fired-up crowd, Cena quickly called out a WWE Superstar to get smoked in the ring.

Solo Sikoa ran down to the ring, and the two men started hitting each other before Cena got outnumbered by Bloodline member Jimmy Uso's entrance. However, Jey Uso took out his twin brother, and John Cena delivered a massive Attitude Adjustment to Sikoa.

Ahead of his potentially final appearance on SmackDown next week, The Leader of the Cenation shared a heartwarming message thanking fans for all the support.

"It’s you. It’s me. It’s us. Thank you to the incredible crowd at #Smackdown and @WWE Universe for allowing me to continue to spend time with you. Good & bad, ups & downs I am grateful for every second we spend together," John Cena wrote.

Wrestling veteran shares his take on John Cena's unfortunate WWE streak

As mentioned above, the 16-time World Champion on SmackDown noted his 2000-day streak of not winning a singles match in WWE.

Dutch Mantell on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk acknowledged that it's been a long time since Cena won a singles contest. The wrestling veteran also emphasized how The Leader of the Cenation got sentimental during his promo, hinting about his limited time in the ring.

"Is that true? 2000 days? How long has he been away from WWE? Mantell continued, "It's a long time. It is. What I've noticed about WWE, all of a sudden they're in this records department. 2000 days, 1151 days, when did they start that, about a year ago, making the records count? Now we go on a crusade of the past. It looks like John was really gonna get choked up there get really sentimental," he said.

The 46-year-old legend also shared a cryptic message on Instagram with fans claiming that John Cena may extend his SmackDown run.

It remains to be seen if Cena will continue his stint in WWE and break his 2,002-day streak by defeating someone in a singles competition.

Do you want to see John Cena stay in WWE for more time?