John Cena could show up as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, according to John Cena Sr. (Exclusive)

John Cena Sr. recently predicted that his son, John Cena, might appear as a surprise entrant in the Men's Rumble at Royal Rumble 2023.

The 16-time WWE Champion made his blockbuster return to in-ring action on the December 30th, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at the show.

Though the Hollywood superstar's involvement in the match was brief, he did turn the clock back by hitting some of his vintage moves to pop the crowd. Though there's been little hint of his return at Royal Rumble, John Cena Sr. believes his son might surprise fans by showing up on January 28th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the veteran manager first praised WWE's product, saying all the storylines were heading in the right direction. He then predicted that fans might see Cena participate in the Royal Rumble.

"I would agree with that, and you know why? I follow the product here and there, and I think it's heading in the right direction. Stories are beginning to make an awful lot of sense, and I think this is the beginning and I agree with you that yes, we might see him at the Royal Rumble, and I feel pretty great about WrestleMania," said Cena Sr. (3:06 - 3:26)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on John Cena facing Austin Theory

While it isn't set in stone, there's been a lot of chatter about a potential match between The Cenation Leader and US Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the prospective bout, saying it would make little sense for John Cena to face Theory as they weren't on the same level.

The wrestling veteran feels Austin Theory defeating The Leader of Cenation wouldn't come across as believable to viewers.

"Cena could pass the torch and take the big payday... The only problem is none of it is believable... I'm not talking as a shoot here, maybe Austin Theory could beat up Cena in a fight, I don't know. I'm talking about a way both of these characters were built. If an Austin Theory all of a sudden beats Cena, nobody would believe it. He's not at that level," said Russo.

Another rumored WrestleMania 39 opponent for Cena is Logan Paul, though WWE is yet to drop any hint about that.

Do you see John Cena participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video: Watch 36 Fascinating Royal Rumble Facts You Didn’t Know

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes