WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card: Will Brock Lesnar compete in the Alamodome?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card looks jam-packed ahead of its showcase on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, one superstar whose name is still missing from the card is Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate made his return during his week's special 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW. He attacked Bobby Lashley during the latter's United States Championship match against Austin Theory, who retained his title. From the looks of it, their Crown Jewel feud will continue in the upcoming days.

Since The Beast just came back, he wasn't able to participate in the past qualifying matches for the Rumble match. Unlike his rival The All Mighty, who was able to qualify and is just one of the 15 men who have confirmed their appearance for the upcoming Premium Live Event. However, it looks like Lesnar might still be present even if he isn't part of the Royal Rumble 2023 match card.

As previously reported by Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE was planning to continue the former MMA fighter's feud this year on Day 1 before it was canceled. Instead, they might settle the score at WrestleMania Hollywood.

With this in mind, it's possible that if Lesnar isn't part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match, he might interfere in the bout and cost Bobby the victory again. The "electrifying" poster for the event even features The Beast himself.

How is the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card looking so far?

The January Premium Live Event is almost here, but it remains to be seen if a match will be added after this week's WWE SmackDown episode. Still, the lineup is already looking quite exciting.

Aside from the highly anticipated Rumble matches for the men's and women's divisions, another special bout included in the Royal Rumble 2023 match card is the Pitch Black bout between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Their recent face-off at RAW even featured The Undertaker aiding Wyatt to take down Knight.

Two title matches are also in-line at the Alamodome. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, who is continuously being called on by her past, dark persona. Finally, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. The two have continued to face off in recent weeks and have even caused a divide in The Bloodline.

For now, it remains to be seen what kind of role Brock Lesnar will play at the upcoming event and what other surprises that are not included in the Royal Rumble 2023 match card will appear.

