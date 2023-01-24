Brock Lesnar returns to WWE: Will The Beast Incarnate face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Hollywood?

Brock Lesnar returned in stunning fashion during Bobby Lashley's championship match at WWE RAW's 30th-Anniversary show. From the looks of it, the two could now look to settle their score at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The All Mighty came out victorious during the six-man elimination match on last week's Monday Night RAW to become the number one contender for the United States Championship. He defeated the likes of Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler.

Lashley secured the win with the help of Omos, further teasing the possible reunion of The Hurt Business. However, that wasn't the case for this week's episode.

During the No-Disqualification Match for the United States Championship, Austin Theory retained the title after Brock Lesnar returned and delivered an F5 to his Crown Jewel 2022 opponent.

As per a previous report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the former MMA fighters were scheduled to lock horns during this year's Day 1 event before it was canceled. Hence, the third match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley might take place at WrestleMania Hollywood instead.

"They are one and one now, and so there is a natural third match. I don't know if they would save it for 'Mania, you know, or when. Originally it was going to be Day 1. But obviously, that's out (...) I don't know when they will do it. I mean, if it's not Day 1, they've got the February Montreal [Elimination Chamber 2023], but they may save it for 'Mania."

From the looks of it, Brock Lesnar's return on RAW's 30th Anniversary episode reignited his feud with Lashley en route to WrestleMania Hollywood.

Brock Lesnar returns: Bobby Lashley wants to face The Beast once more

Before The Beast Incarnate's return, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther was seemingly discussed as Lesnar's potential opponent for The Show of Shows. However, the latter is not the only one eyeing the former Universal Champion.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Bobby Lashley expressed how he has a lot of similarities with Lesnar and is even eyeing an extreme stipulation for their next bout.

"I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself. I like to fight. Brock likes to fight. There’s a lot of similarities between the two of us, so I think that-that next matchup is what everybody wants to see will be No Holds Barred. It’s probably gonna come to a point where we’re gonna get locked in a cage or an Extreme Rules match or something like that. But it’s about to happen."

It will be interesting to see how the feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley progresses and who will gain the upper hand once it concludes.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes