John Cena Sr. makes a prediction about Daniel Bryan's WWE retirement

John Cena Sr. thinks Daniel Bryan’s long-term future in the wrestling business belongs away from WWE.

Bryan has been one of the company's most featured stars since he came out of retirement in 2018. The 40-year-old’s future with WWE remains uncertain after he was banished from SmackDown in April following a defeat against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. said he would like his son to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Discussing Bryan’s possible involvement at next year’s event, he added that the two-time WrestleMania main-eventer is likely “done” with WWE long-term.

“Now you’ve gotta fill your card,” John Cena Sr. said. “Maybe it’s a Daniel Bryan retirement match. You know, anything, anything. Bryan’s finished anyway. I think he’s done, I really do. I think the world of Daniel Bryan. I think he’s reached… enough is enough with WWE. I think he wants to branch out, and justly so he should.”

John Cena Sr. also said he hopes Daniel Bryan’s wife, Brie Bella, and her sister Nikki Bella do not return to WWE as in-ring competitors. The recent WWE Hall of Fame inductees have expressed their desire to make a comeback and win the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Latest on Daniel Bryan’s current WWE status

Daniel Bryan is no longer allowed to appear on SmackDown

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported last month that Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract expired following his match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

WWE has occasionally referenced Bryan on television and social media since that match. However, it is unclear if and when he will return to the company in any capacity.

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman mocked Daniel Bryan's "banishment" from SmackDown by holding a 10-bell salute for the former WWE Champion.

