John Cena cites potential interest in India's evolving start-up ecosystem 

Former WWE Superstar-turned-actor John Cena recently hinted at a potential interest in investing in India’s evolving start-up ecosystem.

The Cenation Leader is known for following famous people from India across different fields, including Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati and many more. He has been vocal about the public figures he follows on social media and the impact Bollywood has had on the WWE veteran. Last year, Cena praised Indian actor Arshad Warsi for his impressive body transformation.

The 16-time world champion recently started following Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Indian company Garuda Aerospace on Twitter. The company, which focuses on drone start-ups, is on a mission to create over six lakh job opportunities as part of its 'Kisan Drone initiative'.

Following his vested interest in Bollywood, the evolving start-up industry in India has seemingly caught Cena's eye. The marketing agency that overlooks Garuda Aerospace shared the announcement via a press release. It stated:

"WWE veteran John Cena, whose interest in Bollywood is known to all, recently started following Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, India’s largest drone start-up, on Twitter. With following Agnishwar Jayaprakash, John Cena could be expressing his interest in India’s exponentially growing start-up ecosystem."

Check out the screenshot shared by Agnishwar Jayaprakash:

Agnishwar Jayaprakash shared a screenshot where John Cena followed him on Twitter

The WWE veteran recently cited a potential in-ring return this year given his two-decade anniversary with the company around the corner.

John Cena @JohnCena Never expect the want without considering the work. Never expect the want without considering the work.

The former WWE Champion made his last televised appearance at SummerSlam last year, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

