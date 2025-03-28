  • home icon
John Cena subtly changes his catchphrase following heel turn; 'You Can't See Me' replaced

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 28, 2025 08:05 GMT
John Cena is a villain now. (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena has been a heel for nearly three weeks now, and it's still difficult to process. He shocked the world by aligning with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

Ever since then, Cena has gradually become darker over time. The 16-time world champion continues to wear the same attire he always has, but there is something different. Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out a change to his 'You Can't See Me' catchphrase.

The slogan on John Cena's cap usually features a red slash over the 'C' to signify that we can't "see" him. This has been the case until very recently. On this week's episode of RAW from Glasgow, the 'C' on the WWE legend's cap was placed over the red slash. This translated to: You Can See Me.

This was also seen in Cena's Glasgow-exclusive merchandise, with the yellow 'C' being placed in front of a red slash. While the change was subtle, it is significan. He did hint at it when he said he hated the invisible jokes.

It remains to be seen how much more John Cena will change as WrestleMania 41 approaches. He has promised to "ruin wrestling" by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes and retiring with the title.

Edited by Divesh Merani
