John Cena teases major change following SmackDown attack

John Cena seemingly teased a major change after being attacked this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The 48-year-old will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes next month at SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey.Cena and Rhodes had a contract signing to make the title match official this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The Cenation Leader claimed he was mentally exhausted and attempted to postpone the match, but Rhodes wasn't interested. The American Nightmare unleashed a brutal attack on Cena and signed the contract with the champion's hand as he was laid out in the ring.The crowd chanted &quot;Thank you Cena!&quot; following the attack, and a video has surfaced online of the veteran standing on the entrance ramp. Cena slowly turned to address the cheering crowd before posing with the title to seemingly tease a babyface turn, and you can check out the video in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCody Rhodes lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The former AEW star earned another title match against the legend by winning the King of the Ring Tournament last month.Vince Russo claims John Cena's actions on WWE SmackDown didn't make senseFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the promo between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that John Cena's actions didn't make sense on the blue brand. The veteran questioned why the champion would all of a sudden want to back out of the title match after spending the past few months not being afraid of Rhodes.&quot;They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?&quot; Russo said. [15:44 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see if Cody Rhodes can capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam next month.