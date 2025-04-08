John Cena has unfortunate streak heading into WWE WrestleMania

John Cena has an unfortunate streak heading into WWE WrestleMania 41. The legend will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of The Show of Shows this year.

The account "Wrestle Features" on X/Twitter pointed out a remarkable stat about John Cena today on social media. The veteran has not won a singles match at a WWE premium live event in seven years. He did team up with LA Knight at Fastlane 2023 to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. However, he has not won a singles match at a PLE since defeating Triple H at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

"If John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, it will mark Cena's first singles win (1 vs. 1) on TV/PPV in 7-YEARS. Yes, 7-years."

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes and turned heel after the victory. He hit The American Nightmare with a low blow and aligned with The Rock. The champion got a measure of revenge by hitting The Cenation Leader with a Cross Rhodes last week on RAW.

Former WWE writer criticizes Cody Rhodes for not being intense enough with John Cena

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not happy with Cody Rhodes coming to the ring with a smile on his face during his rivalry with John Cena.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo took Rhodes to task for smiling and interacting with the fans ahead of his segments with The Cenation Leader. He noted that Dusty Rhodes would have been all business if he were in the same spot.

"After Cody got jumped by Cena and Rock and all that stuff, he's had two face-to-faces with John Cena. Every time he comes through that curtain and they're playing the music, he's all smiles, he's high-fiving the fans. Simple question... Put Dusty in that spot. Both times, his own father would have come out all business, never taking his eye off that opponent in the middle of the ring. He would not have been slapping hands and smiling and doing this. Never," said Russo. [From 0:48 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of The Wrestling Outlaws in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if the 47-year-old can defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

