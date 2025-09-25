John Cena vs. AJ Styles: Former WWE Champion addresses fan-driven booking

A popular former WWE Champion recently talked about the announcement of John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is Cena's former rival, The Miz.

For several months, fans have been pushing the Triple H-led creative team to book a match between John Cena and AJ Styles before the former's retirement at the end of 2025. The company finally listened to the audience after Cena tweeted about wanting to face The Phenomenal One. After Styles agreed to the matchup via an X post, The Game made their match official for Crown Jewel 2025.

During a recent interview on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, the host asked The Miz about his thoughts on John Cena vs. AJ Styles. The A-Lister said that he was happy for The Phenomenal One but angry that it wasn't him facing Cena on the latter's retirement tour.

Miz also said that the Triple H-led creative team booked this match after fans requested it on social media, highlighting the importance of the audience.

"I'll tell you what I told you backstage. I was happy for AJ Styles but very angry that it's AJ Styles vs. John Cena and not John Cena vs. The Miz...He's got five dates left, and it's not AJ Styles or CM Punk. It's the WWE Universe, [they] are asking for what they want and they're giving it to them. They put out on Twitter, 'Oh, I want AJ Styles.' AJ Styles rebuttals. Five seconds later, Triple H is like, 'You guys want it? It got enough steam. Let's go. Let's have it, cause the audience wants it,'" he said.

Check out the interview below:

John Cena thanked Triple H after his WWE match against AJ Styles was made official

After Triple H made John Cena vs. AJ Styles official for WWE Crown Jewel 2025, the 17-time World Champion took to X/Twitter to thank The Game for "rewarding" the fans.

The Cenation Leader also promised that he would give his all against The Phenomenal One.

"I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg, you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!" wrote Cena.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between John Cena and AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

