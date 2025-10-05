John Cena vs. The Rock: Once in a Lifetime to One Last Time? The Retirement Tour for the GOAT of WWE must end with The Final Boss, veteran says

A WWE Hall of Famer wants to see John Cena vs. The Rock in the former's retirement match, possibly at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025. The legend in question is Rikishi.

John Cena and The Rock have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. The two have faced each other twice in their wrestling careers. Their first outing came at WrestleMania 28, dubbed as 'Once in a Lifetime,' where The Brahma Bull emerged victorious. In their second clash at WrestleMania 29, Cena redeemed himself by dethroning The Final Boss as the WWE Champion.

During a recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi talked about the rumors of Edge (Adam Copeland) returning to WWE for one last match against his long-time rival, John Cena.

The Samoan Stinker said that he believed it was John Cena's personal decision to pick his final opponent, and Cena needed to evaluate more things than just "a friendship" between him and Edge before making that choice.

"Well, if he's [Edge] granted. It's gotta be a personal thing amongst those two. You know, I mean, that's a big choice. 'This is my last match that you ever gonna see me, and the person that I pick has to be that, there's gotta be a lot more than just a friendship.' There has to be other things behind that, making a decision... I'm assuming he's gonna train his a** off just to be able to perform in that last match. And whoever that may be, be it Edge or AJ [Styles] or whoever that may be. It's a beautiful thing," he said.

The Hall of Famer added that he would go with a final clash between The Rock and John Cena as the latter's last match. Rikishi also mentioned that he felt Rokcy vs. Cena had more weight to it than Edge vs. Cena.

"For me? (...) Now the one thing that people probably never seen and would love to see. They've seen it back in the day, but I think at this point, I think The Final Boss and John Cena... I can go to sleep then... At the end of the day, they're gonna say, 'Whoa, John Cena's last match was against The Rock.' When you say The Rock, oh, there it is. But if it's, 'John Cena had his last match with Edge.' Does it carry a lot more weight?" he added.

Check out his podcast below:

Triple H revealed the date of John Cena's last WWE match

WWE CCO Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to announce that John Cena's final match would be at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.

"The last time really is now. @JohnCena's final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C., on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this... You can't see him," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's final WWE outing.

