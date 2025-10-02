John Cena will never achieve the heights WWE legend has climbed, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena's retirement run has prompted several questions about his legacy, with some comparing him to the likes of Hulk Hogan. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that Hogan's legacy will likely never be surpassed.

Ad

Recently, Sgt. Slaughter heaped praise on Logan Paul and predicted that the Maverick will be a bigger babyface than Hogan when the opportune moment comes. Bill Apter apparently does not share the same opinion, as he thinks that even Cena being compared to Hulk Hogan is not sensible.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"I argue with Times when they say that John Cena was, they say he was the greatest champion? (...) If you talk about Logan Paul, as great as he might get as a babyface? He will never achieve and no one else that I know of will achieve what the lifetime of what Hulk Hogan achieved. You are gonna remember the name Hulk Hogan for ages and ages to come."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bill Apter thinks Logan Paul cannot surpass the WWE legend

According to Bill Apter, Logan could turn out to be a great babyface and still not be more over than Hulk Hogan.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about how the WWE star was a far cry from the icon that is Hulk Hogan. He said:

Ad

"No. I don't think anybody can reach that Hogan level. Hogan, and again we are not talking about the personal stuff and we are now talking about the character of Hulk Hogan, not Terry Bollea. Hulk Hogan's character was once, one in a million times that's not gonna happen. There has not been another Hogan."

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if WWE stars Logan Paul and John Cena will eventually prove Apter wrong.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More