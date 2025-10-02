John Cena will never achieve the heights WWE legend has climbed, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena's retirement run has prompted several questions about his legacy, with some comparing him to the likes of Hulk Hogan. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that Hogan's legacy will likely never be surpassed.
Recently, Sgt. Slaughter heaped praise on Logan Paul and predicted that the Maverick will be a bigger babyface than Hogan when the opportune moment comes. Bill Apter apparently does not share the same opinion, as he thinks that even Cena being compared to Hulk Hogan is not sensible.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:
"I argue with Times when they say that John Cena was, they say he was the greatest champion? (...) If you talk about Logan Paul, as great as he might get as a babyface? He will never achieve and no one else that I know of will achieve what the lifetime of what Hulk Hogan achieved. You are gonna remember the name Hulk Hogan for ages and ages to come."
Bill Apter thinks Logan Paul cannot surpass the WWE legend
According to Bill Apter, Logan could turn out to be a great babyface and still not be more over than Hulk Hogan.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about how the WWE star was a far cry from the icon that is Hulk Hogan. He said:
"No. I don't think anybody can reach that Hogan level. Hogan, and again we are not talking about the personal stuff and we are now talking about the character of Hulk Hogan, not Terry Bollea. Hulk Hogan's character was once, one in a million times that's not gonna happen. There has not been another Hogan."
As of now, it remains to be seen if WWE stars Logan Paul and John Cena will eventually prove Apter wrong.
