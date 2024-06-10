John Laurinaitis files statement regarding Vince McMahon lawsuit

John Laurinaitis has filed a statement regarding Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The 78-year-old stepped down from the company earlier this year after Grant's lawsuit came to light.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant has accused both Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking during her time with the company. Laurinaitis initially came out against McMahon but has since changed course. Janel Grant agreed to pause her litigation a couple of weeks ago at the request of the US Attorney's office, pending an investigation into the situation.

Laurinaitis and his legal team filed a document on June 8 with three facts in order to try to get the lawsuit into private arbitration. PW Insider has confirmed Laurinaitis' sworn statement, and below is his statement filed to The United States District Court of Connecticut on June 8:

Trending

“I, John Laurinaitis, declare under penalty of perjury as follows: At all times material to the allegations set forth in the Complaint, I was an employee of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. As a full-time employee of WWE, it is my understanding that I was listed as a released party from any and all lawsuits or causes of action by Plaintiff Grant. Pursuant to the terms of the Confidential Settlement Agreement, General Release, and Covenant Not to Sue (Dkt. 30-2) it is my understanding that the sole and exclusive legal method to resolve any disputes related to the Confidential Settlement Agreement would be in binding arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act.”

WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Laurinaitis turning on Vince McMahon amid lawsuit

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on John Laurinaitis initially claiming he was a victim of Vince McMahon as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long laughed at the idea of Laurinaitis being the victim. The former WWE authority figure stated that the veteran's claim was "hilarious" and wondered if Laurinaitis was looking to start a comedy show.

"Man listen, I don't wanna comment on this stuff because you know, like, I will always say it, people are innocent until proven guilty. But you know what, that just makes me laugh all over the place... Is he trying to campaign for a comedy show or get on TV to tell jokes or something? That's hilarious," said Long. [3:13 onwards]

Vince McMahon's trainer recently disclosed that the former CEO was not allowed at this year's WrestleMania. Only time will tell what the future holds for Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis as they deal with Janel Grant's lawsuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback