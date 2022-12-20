John Laurinaitis' friend reveals his possible next move after WWE exit

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke has disclosed details about the offers that John Laurinaitis has received in recent months.

Laurinaitis was released by WWE earlier this year amid allegations of misconduct. Before his exit, the 60-year-old had worked for the company in several backstage roles, including Head of Talent Relations, since 2001.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Luke revealed that wrestling convention hosts are keen to hire Vince McMahon's former associate for Q&A appearances:

"A good friend of mine was released from WWE about three months ago. He was Vince's right-hand man. They dragged him into the scandal to take the heat (…) and now people are ringing him up to book him for conventions and maybe for Q&As because they wanna know the dirt behind the scenes." [38:10 – 38:38]

Laurinaitis married Brie and Nikki Bella's mother, Kathy Colace, in 2016. He is also the brother of the late Joseph Laurinaitis, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal.

Realistically, will John Laurinaitis agree to a convention appearance?

Dozens of high-profile wrestling names earn a living through meet-and-greets and speaking events.

Bushwhacker Luke added that John Laurinaitis is ultimately a businessman, as well as a former wrestler. For that reason, he believes his long-time friend is likely to listen to offers from convention hosts:

"He knows that will be a great thing for him, Q&As, but Johnny will be smooth because he knows how to talk," Luke continued. "He'll leave a teaser there. He won't go too deep." [39:37 – 39:50]

Luke also spoke in the interview about the possibility of competing in the 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match at the age of 76.

