"Joining Bloodline," "Become the new Tribal Chief" - WWE legend's impending return to SmackDown after 9 years draws wild predictions from fans

Roman Reigns isn't expected to be back on WWE TV before the December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown. But some fans are fantasizing about a possible face-off between him and a returning CM Punk on the 'Tribute to the Troops' special edition of SmackDown this Friday.

The Voice of the Voiceless will be making his first appearance on the blue brand since January 2014. Since his fiery promo on RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, fans have been pondering what Punk is planning to do on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

CM Punk is featured on the official Royal Rumble poster. It's almost a foregone conclusion that he'll be involved at the namesake premium live event in some capacity.

Ahead of his return, a fan put out a poll asking everyone what CM Punk is going to do on SmackDown this week. As expected, the responses from the WWE Universe were outlandish, with fans wanting him to take over the reins of Bloodline from Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, a few people want him to confront Bobby Lashley over his recent comments on him. Since AJ Styles is rumored to be back this week, some are hoping to see The Phenomenal One and The Second City Saint coming face-to-face.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Are you looking forward to seeing CM Punk back on SmackDown?

Jey Uso finally breaks silence on CM Punk's WWE return

Earlier this week on RAW, Adam Pearce informed Seth Rollins and the WWE Universe that he has invited CM Punk to RAW next week and intends to sign him exclusively to the brand.

Speaking on The Bump, Jey Uso weighed in on whether Pearce should sign Punk:

Man, sign CM Punk," Jey Uso said. "Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters, or whatever. If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what is going on. So, my invitation is open man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro. I'll be your first one to run it with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk!"

Rollins warned Pearce against signing Punk to RAW as he's confident that the latter will show his true colors. A feud between the two men is inevitable in the near future.

What do you think CM Punk will be doing on WWE SmackDown this Friday? Let us know in the comments section below.

