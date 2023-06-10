"Joke", "This is sh*t"- Fans massively disappointed with WWE's rumored future plans for Roman Reigns

The wrestling world has been abuzz with reactions to WWE's reported future plans for Roman Reigns, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment with what's in store for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns' last title defense was back in April when he put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Since then, The Bloodline leader has been dealing with issues within his faction and is currently without a challenger for his coveted title.

Roman was involved in a tag team match at Night of Champions as he and Solo Sikoa tried to bring back the gold to the family. However, the duo failed to do so after Jimmy laid out Reigns with multiple Superkicks, following which he was ousted from the group while Jey's alliance is still in question.

It was recently reported that the company is planning another tag team bout for The Tribal Chief in the coming time, with The Usos vs Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa likely to take place at Money in the Bank. The report did not sit well with fans and left many questioning the lack of title defenses from The Bloodline leader.

Paul Heyman tried to convince Jey Uso to join Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

While Jimmy Uso finally snapped at Roman Reigns at Night of Champion, Jey Uso's loyalty is still unknown as the younger twin is still seemingly undecided on which side to choose.

Jey was slated to give his response on last night's SmackDown, where Paul Heyman tried to lure him toward Reigns' side by telling him that the latter is grooming Jey to be the next Tribal Chief. Heyman also offered Main Event Jey Uso a chance to bring more gold to The Bloodline as he pitted him against Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

However, interference from Jimmy and Solo Sikoa resulted in Jey losing his match, which further infuriated the SmackDown star. The former Tag Team Champion's loyalty is still in question as he did not provide a clear answer on the blue brand.

Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE programming next week, where fans can expect to get a clearer picture. If the rumored tag team match does take place at Money in the Bank, the buildup to it could begin on the upcoming Friday Night.

