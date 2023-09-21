Jon Moxley pays sudden tribute to Seth Rollins during AEW Dynamite before apparent injury; fans chant for WWE star

Friendships in wrestling may be unreliable with all the betrayals, but they can also be long-lasting, as fans found out during Jon Moxley's tribute to Seth Rollins tonight. The AEW Dynamite star was in the middle of a match when he decided to pay respect to his former Shield brother moments before he was apparently injured.

Although separated by companies, the AEW and WWE stars have a friendship that does not fade quickly. Both stars have previously spoken about what their time in The Shield meant for them. While the two don't see each other as often anymore, they have spoken, and Rollins even said that the bond between them will never disappear.

That bond was on display tonight during Mox's title match against Rey Fenix. He decided to use Rollins' move. Jon was trying to stop Fenix's comeback and dropped him before hitting him with the Stomp on the entrance, Seth Rollins' finisher. He even hit him with a Piledriver but could not put him away.

Expand Tweet

The crowd also began to chant Seth Rollins' name after the Stomp.

Fenix returned and won after hitting two piledrivers, becoming the new AEW International Champion. However, something had gone wrong with the referee not counting fully at first. The match ended awkwardly, with Moxley obviously hurt off one of the piledrivers, but his exact status is unclear.

Fans will hope that whatever happened was not serious and he can escape it unscathed.

Did you catch the tribute to Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star