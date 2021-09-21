×
IMPACT's Jordynne Grace comments on The Miz's Dance Skills on Dancing with the Stars, Gives prediction on potential winner

Modified Sep 21, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The season premiere of ABC's Dancing with the Stars took place tonight, where former WWE Champion The Miz participated for the first time. He partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson, where the duo impressed the judges and got many on social media excited about where The Miz could go on the show.

Oh my, that was smooooth! 🧈 Let’s hear it for @mikethemiz’s first #DWTS performance! 📣 https://t.co/kjnITdJIyy

The Miz also caught the eye of former IMPACT's own, Jordynee Grace. Grace, a former Knockout Champion, took to Twitter to give her predictions on how The Miz will do on the show:

First episode? Yeah, there’s no way he’s not winning. twitter.com/ryansatin/stat…

The Miz and dance partner Witney scored 24 out of a possible 30, a solid preformacing first timer.

The Miz is not the first WWE Superstar to be on the show

WWE superstars of all shapes and sizes have tried their hand at Dancing with The Stars, with Stacy Keibler being the first WWE name to step onto the dance floor. She appeared in Season 2 and won third place.

Most famously, former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella appeared on season 25. It was on the show she partnered with now-husband Artem Chigvintsev. She was dating John Cena at the time.

A #DWTS love story! 😭😍 Sending so much love and a huge congrats to @artemchigvintse and Nikki Bella @BellaTwins on the announcement of their engagement. 🎉❤️🙌🏼 https://t.co/GU4CdQNGvr

Other names include former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho, former WCW Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, WWE Hall of Famer, Mr. T. and WWE Ambassador Maria Menounos!

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

