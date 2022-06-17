Jordynne Grace seemingly challenges departing WWE Superstar

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently tagged former WWE Divas Champion Paige in a tweet, seemingly issuing a challenge to the soon-to-be independent performer.

Grace has been with IMPACT Wrestling since 2018 where she has enjoyed a great deal of success. In her near-four years with the promotion, she has reigned as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion, and as an IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Grace is also a powerlifter and holds the National and Georgia-state records in the sport.

Now it seems Thicc Momma Pump is looking to branch out as she's taken aim at Paige. Tweeting the word "Heyyy" with an emoji, Grace tagged Paige, which could be a challenge to the English star. This is the latest in a recent string of independent wrestling stars acknowledging WWE competitors in social media posts.

What has Jordynne Grace been upto lately?

Thicc Momma Pump is currently still signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where she competes in the Knockouts division. She is no stranger to taking on and teaming up with her male counterparts.

She recently featured in a multi-team match to decide the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions at IMPACT Rebellion, but her team with W. Morrissey came up short.

She was also victorious over former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green at a recent set of IMPACT tapings and featured in a six-woman tag team match where she teamed with Taya Valkyrie and Mia Yim.

It will be interesting to see if a match between Jordynne Grace and Paige ever materialises. You can read more about the former Knockouts Champion by clicking here.

