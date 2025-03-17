Judgment Day member arrives alone to RAW amid rumors of joining another stable

The Judgment Day continues to be a hot topic of discussion within the WWE Universe, but these days there's more uncertainty than ever before. A high-stakes RAW is set to hit the air in less than one hour, and a concerning development for fans of the heel faction has just emerged.

Finn Balor is looking to become a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion when he challenges Bron Breakker on tonight's RAW from Belgium. Amid rumors of Balor potentially joining The Club, the veteran superstar received tonight's title shot after his Judgment Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan spoke with officials.

The Prince has arrived at Forest National in Brussels for tonight's RAW, and he's all alone. Balor appeared to be all business as he walked his luggage to the locker room this afternoon. The clip below has fueled rampant rumors and speculation on major issues causing The Judgment Day to explode.

"@finnbalor looks to leave Brussels today as the NEW Intercontinental Champion! Can he do it? [globe with meridians emoji]," wrote WWE with the video below.

WWE has also announced the following for today's special episode of RAW, airing live on Netflix at 3 pm ET: John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof, and a WrestleMania 41 contract signing featuring Bianca Belair and IYO SKY will take place.

Jey Uso will lock horns with Austin Theory, Dakota Kai will take on Ivy Nile, and Penta will meet Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match. Seth Rollins will be speaking on Roman Reigns after last week's beatdown.

