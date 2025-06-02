Judgment Day member breaks character to share emotional message following WWE star’s retirement

Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez broke character today to send an emotional message to a departing WWE star, who hung up her boots amid her absence from the squared circle for quite some time.
Earlier today, Valhalla took to her Instagram account to announce her retirement from professional wrestling. In an emotional post, the 31-year-old mentioned that she was informed that the Stamford-based company had decided against renewing her contract, slated to expire later in the year. The former Riott Squad member noted that although it was an underwhelming way to bid adieu to the business, it was time for her to move forward in her life as Sarah Rowe.
The Instagram post caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. The Women's Tag Team Champion broke character and expressed her love for Valhalla in the comments section.
"Love you sister! You mean so much to me outside of wrestling and always will ❤️," she wrote.
Check out a screengrab of Raquel Rodriguez's comment below:
The Judgment Day suffers major setback ahead of WWE RAW
It has been a rough last couple of days for the wrestling world. It all started with R-Truth sharing a social media post to claim he has been released from WWE. Initially, many wrestling fans believed the veteran was joking. However, it was later reported that he will not be offered a new deal by the wrestling promotion once his current deal comes to an end later this year.
Hours later, The Judgment Day's Carlito took to his X/Twitter account to announce his departure from WWE in two weeks. The 46-year-old revealed his existing contract with the company would expire at that time, and it would not be renewed.
The Judgment Day is an integral part of Monday Night RAW. Despite his limited in-ring appearances, Carlito arguably added a lot of value to the faction's backstage segments and helped his stablemates with interferences and distractions during their matches, and this will come as quite a setback to the stable.