Judgment Day member has a cheeky request for John Cena ahead of WWE Payback

John Cena is set to host tonight's WWE Payback Premium Live Event. Ahead of the show, he was put on notice by The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio currently isn't scheduled for a match at Payback but is expected to be in the corner of his stablemate Rhea Ripley, who will defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, Cena claimed he was preparing to host a premium live event for the first time in his career. In reaction to this, Mysterio asked Cena to go home by tweeting a GIF suggesting the same.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's message to John Cena:

Mysterio has taken shots at Cena since the latter's return to WWE television. The NXT North American Champion has now put the veteran superstar on notice with two of his tweets.

John Cena hinted at his potential retirement

John Cena could potentially retire and end his illustrious career in the near future.

The 16-time World Champion opened up about his future following the recent episode of SmackDown. In an interview with Cathy Kelley, Cena claimed that his time is coming soon. He briefly reflected on his two decades in WWE.

"Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next."

Earlier this year, Cena failed to win the United States Title at WrestleMania 39. Before hanging up his boots, The Cenation Leader will aim to win his 17th world championship.

