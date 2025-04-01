Judgment Day member gives popular WWE star a new name following RAW loss

A member of The Judgment Day gave a WWE Superstar a new name following their loss on RAW. Last night's episode of the red brand aired live in front of a lively crowd at The O2 arena in London, UK.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio squared off against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match last night on WWE RAW. Mysterio shoved the luchador in front of a Spear by Breakker, and Balor quickly capitalized on the IC Champion's mistake. The Judgment Day knocked Bron out of the ring, and The Prince connected with the Coup de Grace on the former AEW star for the pinfall victory.

Following the win, the inaugural Universal Champion took to social media today to give Penta a hilarious new name. He also shared some photos from the tag team match last night, and you can check them out in the Instagram post below.

"PINta," wrote Balor.

Penta debuted with the promotion on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW earlier this year. He challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship last month, but the match ended via disqualification after Balor and Mysterio interfered.

WWE veteran Vince Russo criticizes The Judgment Day

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took The Judgment Day to task and suggested that the group should have been disbanded last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the faction lost too much star power when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited at WWE SummerSlam 2024. He also claimed he was only interested in Finn Balor when he portrayed his demon persona.

"The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s the demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice." [From 04:08 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Both Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are rumored to be competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

