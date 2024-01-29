Judgment Day member has less than sympathetic reaction to stablemate's embarrassing Royal Rumble performance

A member of The Judgment Day has shared their reaction to their stablemate's rough night at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The Men's Royal Rumble was the main event of last night's premium live event in Florida. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor competed in the match. R-Truth entered at number 24 and threw McDonagh back into the ring after he was eliminated.

Jey Uso immediately hit McDonagh with a clothesline to send The Irish Ace over the top rope again. Damian Priest then eliminated R-Truth, who had mistakingly entered the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier in the night.

Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win back-to-back Men's Royal Rumble matches. The American Nightmare has already made it known that he wants to face Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after coming up short against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

WWE shared a video of R-Truth throwing JD McDonagh back into the ring, only for him to be immediately sent back out today on social media. Finn Balor reacted to the video with several crying laughing emojis as seen in the image below.

Balor hilariously reacts to McDonagh's performance last night.

WWE star has interesting answer when asked who is the leader of The Judgment Day

R-Truth returned at Survivor Series 2023 after suffering from a torn quad in November 2022. The 51-year-old is convinced that he is a member of The Judgment Day faction despite being told otherwise on numerous occasions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion was asked to name the leader of the heel faction. R-Truth refused to answer the question and noted that his stablemates could be watching the interview.

"We can't reveal who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Bill, you know they are watching, too, right? You know they are watching, too, right?" said R-Truth. [From 00:43 to 00:55]

You can check out the full interview with R-Truth in the video below:

Bayley delivered a warning to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley earlier today. It will be interesting to see if Bayley and Rhea Ripley will battle for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April.

Who would you like to see The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defend the title against at WrestleMania 40? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.