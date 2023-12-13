Judgment Day member makes bold claim on who the group's leader is following backstage argument involving Rhea Ripley

Things aren't looking great for The Judgment Day, with Rhea Ripley seemingly not on the same page with multiple members. Mami even took exception to Damian Priest calling himself the leader of the group on RAW.

The two had an argument in their locker room, which may not bode well for the faction's future. Despite the tension, one member is particularly adamant that things are fine. JD McDonagh tweeted that families argue sometimes.

The Irish star then stated that the leader of The Judgment Day was... all of them? Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest may take exception to that statement. Find out what McDonagh said:

"People read into stuff like this way too much. Families argue sometimes. We're ALL the leader," tweeted JD McDonagh.

JD McDonagh has solidified his place in The Judgment Day, even though the group's "newest member" wanted him removed. R-Truth tried to throw the former Cruiserweight Champion out of the group on RAW before getting attacked by all of them.

Rhea Ripley might be the only champion left in The Judgment Day soon

While Mami continues to dominate the RAW women's division, her world might be crumbling all around her. Rhea Ripley wasn't around when Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest have a big match coming up.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will defend their titles against The Creed Brothers on RAW next week. The challengers could win big, as it seems like a big push is in store. Julius and Brutus Creed were involved in the ending of this Monday's show, rushing to save Cody Rhodes after Shinsuke Nakamura misted him.

So, if The Judgment Day does drop the titles to them next week, Priest and Balor's future in the group may be in doubt. Perhaps Ripley might even cost Señor Money in the Bank his eventual cash-in.

