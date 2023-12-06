Judgment Day member mocks himself following loss on RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has mocked himself on social media following his loss last night on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have a title defense scheduled against The Creed Brothers after the impressive duo won a Tag Team Turmoil match last Monday night.

Last night on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh squared off against The Creed Brothers, and it did not go well for the heel faction. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed picked up another victory and have all the momentum heading into their title match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

A wrestling fan took to social media to share a hilarious image of NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio from WWE RAW last night. In the picture, Mysterio resembles the iconic film character E.T., who is an alien who wraps a towel around his head and attempts to "phone home" throughout the film.

The wrestling fan noted that Mysterio looked like he needed chicken fingers with ranch dressing following the loss. Mysterio quoted E.T. and noted that he needed to go home to his Mami, Rhea Ripley.

"Dom dom phone home… #mami," he wrote.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley praises Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently praised Dominik Mysterio and claimed he is the greatest male superstar of all time ever.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator spoke highly of her stablemate and claimed he was the greatest male superstar of all time.

The 27-year-old also stated that Mysterio was the funniest WWE Superstar backstage and the best high-flyer the world of professional wrestling has ever seen.

"Greatest male superstar of all time? "Dominik Mysterio."Funniest wrestler backstage? "Dominik Mysterio. He cracks me up!"Greatest high-flyer of all time? "Dominik Mysterio!" [From 0:31 – 1:37]

Drew McIntyre aligned himself with The Judgment Day at the WWE Survivor Series, but it completely backfired. The heel faction came up short in the Men's WarGames match after Randy Orton returned, and McIntyre was visibly upset after the loss.

The Scottish Warrior stormed out of the ring and brutally attacked Sami Zayn after defeating him last night on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the faction in the weeks ahead on the red brand.

