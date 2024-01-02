Judgment Day member mocks Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW Day 1

A member of The Judgment Day has poked fun at Rhea Ripley ahead of the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW tonight in San Diego.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Eradicator defeated Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion, and the title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day member will be in action tonight at RAW Day 1. She will be defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, Damian Priest took to social media to poke fun at his stablemate.

Ripley delivered a bold message to her challenger, and Priest joked that the champion had developed a New York accent.

"Rhea has a NYC accent now 🤣🤣🤣," he wrote.

Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' place in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently made a bold claim about her stablemate.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier this year in London. The Archer of Infamy has not cashed in the contract for a title match yet and has until July 1, 2024, to do so.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley spoke highly of Damian Priest and claimed he could take Roman Reigns' spot in the company. Ripley added that the two started in the promotion together, and she knows what the veteran can do inside the squared circle.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

R-Truth returned at Survivor Series and tried to join The Judgment Day, but they rejected him. It will be fascinating to see what 2024 holds for the heel faction on WWE RAW.

