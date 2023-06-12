Rhea Ripley’s Women’s Championship now expected to undergo changes - Reports

WWE is planning on making additional changes to the titles in the women's division, including Rhea Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Triple H recently introduced the World Heavyweight Championship that Seth Rollins won at Night of Champions. The Game also presented Roman Reigns with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after The Tribal Chief recently celebrated 1,000 days as Universal Champion. Adam Pearce also presented Asuka with a new WWE Women's Championship this past Friday on SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on a recent edition of RAW. The duo will now battle NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a Women's Tag Team Championship Unification match in two weeks on SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Asuka's title presentation ceremony was done to clear up the situation regarding the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships following this year's WWE Draft. The report noted that the company is also planning to change Rhea Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship either in name, appearance, or both.

Fightful added that the company wanted to unify the Women's Tag Team Championships sooner, but injuries in the women's division prevented that. The report stated that the company has considered combining the Women's Tag Team Championships since around WrestleMania 39 in April.

Recently debuted star sends warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster after the draft, and at Night of Champions, she helped Trish Stratus to defeat Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Zoey Stark qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Natalya. Trish Stratus was ringside for the bout and hit Nattie with a cheap shot to ensure that the 29-year-old qualified for the ladder match. Becky Lynch also qualified for the MITB ladder match by defeating Sonya Deville on the red brand this past Monday.

After qualifying for the ladder match at the premium live event in London, Zoey was interviewed by TMZ and delivered a warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

"[Is there one of the titles you have your eyes on after winning the Money in the Bank?] I really want Rhea Ripley. [Why so?] Oh, because I feel like we could have an amazing match. I feel like we'll have great chemistry inside of the ring together and we'll have a fun time doing it honestly. We'll beat the cr*p out of each other and I think that would be fun to watch," said Stark. [From 02:19 to 02:38]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen returned this past Friday night and confronted Asuka on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley revisit their rivalry this year, as their match at WWE WrestleMania 39 received rave reviews.

