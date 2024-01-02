R-Truth to join popular faction on WWE RAW after being rejected by The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

R-Truth could decide to join a popular faction on WWE RAW after The Judgment Day rejected him.

The veteran returned to the promotion during a backstage segment at WWE Survivor Series 2023. He was out of action for over a year after suffering a torn quad in a match against Grayson Waller in November 2022.

Since his return, the 51-year-old has convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day faction. He has broken into their clubhouse multiple times and ruined their couch by getting jelly roll fragments all over it.

The Judgment Day has made it clear to R-Truth that they want nothing to do with him. If he ever comprehends that he is not wanted in the faction, another popular faction on WWE RAW could use his services.

Alpha Academy is a faction on the red brand that consists of Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. R-Truth would fit right in with the group and could potentially form a comedic tag team with Tozawa.

The Judgment Day is far too powerful for the 54-time 24/7 Champion to go up against on his own, and a rivalry between the heel faction and Alpha Academy would make for entertaining television on WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer believes R-Truth is too similar to Alpha Academy member

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that R-Truth's character is too similar to Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the returning star's character is too similar to Akira Tozawa. Russo suggested that the company pick one to feature on weekly television.

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same, exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same, exact character," Vince Russo said. [From 04:01 to 04:21]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The former United States Champion is beloved by the WWE Universe, and most fans are excited to see him back on television. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead.

