Judgment Day member named WWE legend as his dream WrestleMania opponent

The Judgment Day is one of the top stables in WWE. Faction member Dominik Mysterio recently revealed Hall of Famer X-Pac as his dream WrestleMania opponent.

On the March 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, 'Dirty' Dom helped Santos Escobar defeat Rey Mysterio in a singles match. The following week, it was announced that the former NXT North American Champion would team up with the leader of Legado Del Fantasma to take on Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL.

Dominik Mysterio turned against his father at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and later joined The Judgment Day. The two locked horns at WrestleMania last year, with the Hall of Famer emerging victorious.

In a recent video posted by the official X account of USA Network, several WWE stars, including Dominik Mysterio, were asked to name their dream WrestleMania opponents. The 26-year-old mentioned veteran wrestler X-Pac as his dream opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE Superstars Bayley, R-Truth, Chelsea Green, and LA Knight also answered the question.

"This is a good one. I'll go with X-Pac," he said.

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio reveals why he does not wear a mask

Wearing a mask is a Lucha Libre tradition. However, despite being a luchador, Dirty Dom does not wear a mask. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has explained the reason behind him not following the tradition.

During his interview with The West Sport, The Judgment Day member revealed that although he wanted to wear a mask, his sudden debut did not give him enough time. He further claimed to be too good-looking to wear a mask while mocking luchadores by saying they only wear a mask because they're not good-looking:

"I'm way too good-looking. A lot of Luchadores wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchador in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included, and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all," he said.

His recent alliance with Legado Del Fantasma was not received well by his fellow Judgment Day members. It remains to be seen if it will lead to anything substantial following WrestleMania XL.

