Judgment Day member pitches major new title match for WWE Clash in Paris 

A member of The Judgment Day pitched a major WWE title match ahead of Clash in Paris. The PLE will air live this Sunday night and will feature several championship matches.

Speaking on this week's episode of RAW Recap, The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez discussed the situation regarding the Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution to become champion, but had to relinquish the title earlier this month due to her pregnancy.

Roxanne Perez suggested that either she or Raquel Rodriguez should be booked in a title match with Stephanie Vaquer.

“I think anyone in the Judgment Day should be in that match with Stephanie [Vaquer] because I think the only people that deserve any championships for that matter is The Judgment Day. So yeah, throw me in. Throw Raquel [Rodriguez] in. As long as it’s The Judgment Day, that’s all that matters," Perez said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below for her comments:

Stephanie Vaquer won a 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She was supposed to battle Naomi for the title at Clash in Paris, but it was announced by Adam Pearce this past Monday night on WWE RAW that the match had been canceled.

Roxanne Perez reveals WWE call left her in tears

RAW star Roxanne Perez recently disclosed that a call from WWE in the past had left her in tears.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Perez shared that she broke down in tears when she got a call from William Regal asking her to come to a WWE tryout. She noted that it was the call she always wanted to get, and she immediately started crying.

"I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. And I answer it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, 'I’m sorry?' He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure, this is Rok.' And he’s like, ‘You know, we’ve seen a lot of your work, and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’ And that was crazy. I literally just started crying immediately, because I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of, and it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.' Who would have thought, you know, it was perfect timing," Perez said.

Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles match last night on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the Women's World Championship after Naomi relinquished the title.

