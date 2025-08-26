  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Judgment Day member pitches major new title match for WWE Clash in Paris 

Judgment Day member pitches major new title match for WWE Clash in Paris 

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 26, 2025 20:13 GMT
The Judgment Day is a powerful faction on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Judgment Day is a powerful faction on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A member of The Judgment Day pitched a major WWE title match ahead of Clash in Paris. The PLE will air live this Sunday night and will feature several championship matches.

Ad

Speaking on this week's episode of RAW Recap, The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez discussed the situation regarding the Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution to become champion, but had to relinquish the title earlier this month due to her pregnancy.

Roxanne Perez suggested that either she or Raquel Rodriguez should be booked in a title match with Stephanie Vaquer.

“I think anyone in the Judgment Day should be in that match with Stephanie [Vaquer] because I think the only people that deserve any championships for that matter is The Judgment Day. So yeah, throw me in. Throw Raquel [Rodriguez] in. As long as it’s The Judgment Day, that’s all that matters," Perez said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

You can check out the video below for her comments:

youtube-cover
Ad

Stephanie Vaquer won a 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She was supposed to battle Naomi for the title at Clash in Paris, but it was announced by Adam Pearce this past Monday night on WWE RAW that the match had been canceled.

Roxanne Perez reveals WWE call left her in tears

RAW star Roxanne Perez recently disclosed that a call from WWE in the past had left her in tears.

Ad

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Perez shared that she broke down in tears when she got a call from William Regal asking her to come to a WWE tryout. She noted that it was the call she always wanted to get, and she immediately started crying.

"I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. And I answer it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, 'I’m sorry?' He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure, this is Rok.' And he’s like, ‘You know, we’ve seen a lot of your work, and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’ And that was crazy. I literally just started crying immediately, because I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of, and it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.' Who would have thought, you know, it was perfect timing," Perez said.
Ad

Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles match last night on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the Women's World Championship after Naomi relinquished the title.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications