Judgment Day member reveals he's "still hot" about RAW moment

A member of The Judgment Day is still angry about what took place this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day faction competed against Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and the returning Randy Orton at Survivor Series. The heel faction came up short, and matters got even worse on WWE RAW.

R-Truth somehow stumbled into the faction's clubhouse and started to enjoy some jelly rolls on the group's black couch. The veteran got pastry all over the place, and McDonagh was visibly frustrated about the mess he had created.

Damian Priest took to social media earlier today to poke fun at McDonagh for being angry about the couch incident this past Monday night on the red brand. McDonagh reacted to Priest's post on Instagram and admitted that he was still angry about the situation.

"Still hot about it tbh," he wrote.

McDonagh admits he is still mad at R-Truth.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes R-Truth saved The Judgment Day's segment on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo claimed that R-Truth saved the heel faction's segment by enjoying a jelly roll in their clubhouse on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that The Judgment Day's vignettes were horrible on Monday's show. The former WWE writer added that R-Truth saved the segment by invading the clubhouse and enjoying a pastry.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Vince Russo said. [From 28:26 to 28:45]

JD McDonagh spent months trying to join The Judgment Day, and it has finally become a reality. However, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she doesn't "fully trust" McDonagh in the past, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction moving forward on WWE RAW.

