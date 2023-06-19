Judgment Day member sends a 4-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Finn Balor of Judgment Day took to social media to share a message about attending the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW.

WWE superstars will return to Cleveland during the summer as the next episode of RAW will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 19.

We have already seen The Bloodline implode during the last SmackDown episode, and a similar case is going on with the Judgment Day faction.

The tension between Balor and Damian Priest on WWE programming grew with Seth "Freakin" Rollins playing mind games and setting chaos between the two men.

Currently, Priest is set to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place in O2 Arena, London, on July 1st, 2023. The bout also features Ricochet, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Santos Escobar, in addition to The Archer of Infamy.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor would face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as the two men reignite their former rivalry.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, the 41-year-old star shared a four-word message about his next pitstop while traveling in a train.

"Next Stop: #WWERaw Cleaveland," Balor wrote.

Finn Balor may add JD McDonagh to the Judgment Day stable

It has been strongly rumored that Balor's native Irishman, JD McDonagh, might become part of a sinister group. The reports gathered momentum after both men were shown conversing backstage together on last week's RAW.

During their conversation, Balor advised McDonagh to prioritize having an effect over making friends. Before going away, the Irish Ace thanked his buddy for his counsel.

The Judgment Day member posted a snapshot of the behind-the-scenes interaction on Twitter.

"Spider-Man & Spider-Man @jd_mcdonagh," Finn Balor wrote.

The former Universal Champion sought guarantees from Damian Priest that he would not fight him for the title if they both won at Money in the Bank. The Archer of Infamy appeared irritated by his ally's concern, leading to more conjecture of conflict in The Judgment Day.

