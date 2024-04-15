Judgment Day member sends bold warning ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has delivered a warning ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW in Montreal, Canada.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship last weekend at WrestleMania XL, but it was still a positive weekend for the faction otherwise. Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in the first match of this year's WrestleMania to retain the Women's World Championship, and Damian Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Night Two to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Archer of Infamy took to social media today to send a bold warning ahead of WWE RAW. The duo of himself and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley are referred to as the "Terror Twins", and the veteran claimed that they now run the red brand. Priest also promoted tomorrow night's show as seen in his post below.

"Tomorrow night #TheJudgmentDay returns to Montreal with the #TerrorTwins as world champions! Watch us run #WWERaw," he wrote.

Damian Priest comments on his relationship with WWE RAW star

R-Truth returned to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023 after spending a year on the shelf with a torn quad. The veteran was convinced he was a part of The Judgment Day but the heel faction rejected him. The Miz and Truth (Awesome Truth) then captured the RAW Tag Team Championship during the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking to legendary journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Damian Priest commented on his relationship with R-Truth. The World Heavyweight Champion noted the 52-year-old was like a pet but eventually, they had to get rid of him.

"So R-Truth, he was fun. He was fun like a pet to have or like a toy that you get and you're enjoying it at first, but then it gets old. Then you throw it away and you get something else. You know? So for me, R-Truth was something that we were having fun for a minute. But at the end of the day, The Judgment Day, we like to handle business a certain way and needed to get back to that. We're champions! We're headliners! We're the most dominant faction in the company and we needed to get back to that," he said. [From 02:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Last year, Rhea Ripley claimed Damian Priest was ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE. It will be interesting to see how long The Judgment Day member can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship after his successful Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania XL.

