Judgment Day member sends notice to former tag team champions ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley called out former Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford), ahead of their upcoming match on WWE RAW.

The company announced that The Street Profits would face Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the Monday Night show. A few weeks ago, Dawkins and Ford made their in-ring return after the pair were off television due to an injury sustained by the latter.

However, the dark faction has showcased its dominance over the former tag team champion on WWE programming. Last week on the red brand, in a three-person tag team match, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley, defeated The Street Profits with Akira Tozawa.

Priest first sent a message to Street Profits, claiming that Ford and Dawkins were in for a rough night on the red brand.

To support her teammates, even Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a notice to the former RAW Tag Team Champions. She asserted the dark faction's dominance with a balance scale emoji stating that justice would be served when The Judgment Day would emerge victorious again.

You can check out The Nightmare's tweet below:

The third member of the group, Finn Balor, also took to Twitter and called out their opponents as "CLOWNS."

Chavo Guerrero praised The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero recently praised the youngest and newest member of the heel faction.

After betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle and joining forces with the villainous faction, the 25-year-old has demonstrated his skills on the microphone like never before, with multiple arenas attempting to boo him out.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Guerrero, who has known Dominik Mysterio since he was a baby, praised the young performer for his recent work on Monday Night RAW.

"He's getting a lot of heat. It's really cool. It's inevitable that him and WWE would use the Eddie angle in a sense; the whole "I'm Your Papi" thing came out of that whole thing, that whole angle with him and Mysterio. So it was inevitable that was going to happen. And the kid's a talented kid," Chavo Guerrero mentioned. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WWE @WWE



#RawTalk @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 "My Latino Heat, he proved once again why he's the toughest man here in WWE." - Mami "My Latino Heat, he proved once again why he's the toughest man here in WWE." - Mami#RawTalk @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 https://t.co/NxlpbUywZB

The Judgment Day has emerged as a formidable force despite a rocky start, with all four members of the group's star power being promoted this year.

What do you think of The Judgment Day faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes