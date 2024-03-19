Judgment Day member shares shameless promotional video ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day faction has shared a hilarious video ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions and will be putting their title on the line in a huge match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. WWE GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced this past week, that Balor and Priest will be defending their title in a six-pack ladder match at The Show of Shows next month.

Finn Balor took to Instagram today to share a humorous video ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand. The inaugural Universal Champion posted a video of a production truck with The Judgment Day featured on it. He was then seen nodding his head.

You can check it out in his post below.

WWE RAW star Finn Balor on resolving his issues with Damian Priest

Finn Balor and Damian Priest were at odds last year following The Archer of Infamy's victory in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract last July and has not yet cashed in for a title opportunity. However, the briefcase became a distraction for Balor during his rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The rivalry was extremely personal for Balor, who had defeated The Visionary on his way to becoming the first Universal Champion back in SummerSlam 2016.

Balor, however, was forced to relinquish the title on the following episode of WWE RAW due to an unfortunate injury. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Balor claimed his issues with his stablemate had been dealt with.

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian [Priest] having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool," he said. [From 02:04 - 02:40]

There will be several teams competing tonight on WWE RAW to earn a spot in the six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.