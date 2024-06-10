Judgment Day members raise eyebrows with social media activity ahead of WWE RAW

Some members of The Judgment Day have liked an interesting post ahead of WWE RAW. Tonight is the final episode of the red brand ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle.

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action with an injury and had to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Liv Morgan now holds the title and has been trying to seduce Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks. Last week during the opening segment of WWE RAW, Finn Balor had to run to the ring to pull Mysterio away from Morgan's advances.

CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana) recently shared an Instagram post featuring several photos of the Women's World Champion as the two were hanging out together. Perry also wrote a heartfelt message for Morgan on her birthday.

"Ever since I got into wrestling I imagined partying on a yacht with the world champ. I just never knew she’d be 5’ 3, stunning, and my best friend. Happy birthday champ !!!!Keep making them watch you @YaOnlyLivvOnce 😘❤️," wrote Perry.

You can check out CJ Perry's Instagram post by clicking here.

The post has accumulated over 130,000 likes so far, with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and JD McDonagh being two of them. You can check out their reactions to Perry and Morgan's post on Instagram in the image below.

Priest and McDonagh like Morgan's post on Instagram.

WWE star Damian Priest comments on the issues with The Judgment Day

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest recently discussed the issues within the heel faction and claimed that there was a simple solution.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this year, the veteran claimed that the issues in The Judgment Day all stemmed from a lack of communication. He noted families fight all of the time and the group simply needs to fix their communication with each other.

"It actually comes from a lack of communication. Look, families fight all the time. Doesn't change who they are, doesn't change how they feel about each other and that's where we're at. We all love each other, we're good. There's no issues that's gonna last forever. It's just a matter of us fixing our communication so we all get on the same page." [From 1:42 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley has shared she invited Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day several times in the past but she turned her down every time. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Ripley when she returns to television.

