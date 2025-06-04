Judgment Day star pledges loyalty to Finn Balor amid split speculation

A member of The Judgment Day pledged his loyalty to Finn Balor following this week's edition of WWE RAW. There has been tension within The Judgment Day for months, and Roxanne Perez's introduction to the faction has not helped the situation.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The War Raiders this past Monday night on the red brand after Roxanne Perez got involved in the match. The Irish Ace took to Instagram today following the victory to send a message to Balor. He shared an image of the two of them posing together following their RAW victory, and you can check it out in his post below.

"JD x FINN ♠️✖️," he wrote.

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor to capture the title at The Show of Shows, and there have been issues with the faction ever since.

Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez to the RAW faction, and she gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders. Mysterio also interfered in Balor's Money in the Bank qualifying match and slid a steel chair into the ring. However, Seth Rollins capitalized and hit the inaugural Universal Champion with a Stomp on top of the chair to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE this Saturday night.

Wrestling insider discusses Finn Balor's future in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes recently discussed Finn Balor's future if The Judgment Day were to split up on WWE RAW.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider stated that Balor needed another babyface run. He noted that the veteran could become a good guy on RAW if his faction broke up in the future.

"I think Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well.," he said.

Carlito was a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, but the 46-year-old was recently informed that the company would not be renewing his contract. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the faction in the weeks ahead.

