Judgment Day member Finn Balor claimed that he is currently the most underrated superstar in WWE.

Earlier this year, Edge established The Judgment Day and recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The two superstars, however, turned on The Rated R Superstar and joined forces with Finn Balor as he took control of the faction and seemingly became the group's new leader. Dominik Mysterio also later joined the group after turning on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Despite being part of one of the most dominant factions in the Stamford-based company today, Finn Balor believes he is the most underrated superstar in WWE today.

A few hours ago, WWE's official Twitter account posted a question for fans about who they believe to be currently the most underrated superstar.

WWE @WWE Who is the most underrated in @WWE at the moment? Who is the most underrated in @WWE at the moment?

Finn Balor replied to the tweet with a single word, "me."

Finn Balor recently took a shot at the United States Champion, Seth Rollins. Check out his comments here.

Finn Balor will square off against AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series

Over the past few weeks, AJ Styles has been feuding with The Judgment Day. As The Phenomenal One suffered from being usually outnumbered, he acquired the help of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, reuniting The O.C.

The Judgment Day and The O.C. then went head-to-head in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Although Styles and his partners seemed close to winning the bout, an interference from Rhea Ripley allowed Balor to turn the match in his group's favor and pick up the victory.

The rivalry between the two factions, however, has not ended. Instead, Finn Balor will go one-on-one against AJ Styles at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26.

What happened the last time Finn Balor faced AJ Styles at a pay-per-view? Check out the details here.

Who do you think is the most underrated superstar currently? Do you agree with Balor's comment? Sound off in the comment section below.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes