“Just embarrassing” - Bloodline member has interesting response to WWE RAW promo

The Bloodline's Sami Zayn appeared rattled following his interview with Byron Saxton, after last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Overall, The Bloodline had a great night on the red brand. Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a Music City Street Fight in front of the Nashville crowd. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits in a 6-man tag team match.

Sami and The Usos went on to attack Kevin Owens after the match but Drew McIntyre and Sheamus made the save. The Bloodline retreated backstage as McIntyre, Sheamus, and KO stood tall in the ring.

Byron Saxton spoke to the Honorary Uce following RAW and the interview did not go well. Byron claimed that he was "Ucey" and Sami was disgusted by it. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter today to mock Saxton once again.

Saxton also reacted to the embarrassing moment and said that he was shaking his head over the ordeal.

Wrestling veteran blasts The Bloodline for invasion on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized The Bloodline for their attempted takeover of the red brand.

The Bloodline has been randomly attacking superstars as of late with varying degrees of severity. Elias was attacked by the group but has since returned to television. Solo Sikoa unleashed a brutal attack on Matt Riddle that sent the Original Bro home on a stretcher.

Despite being an incredibly strong faction, they aren't capable of defeating an entire locker room themselves. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized the storyline for its lack of logic.

"Three guys and Sami Zayn, unarmed in a hostile takeover with 25 guys sitting in the locker room. Right off the bat, are you really that stupid? You're gonna go to a gang fight with three guys?"Come on, man. It's so freaking weak. There is no logic. There is no believability. They're reaching for straws. They don't care. This is a house show on primetime television. Nothing more, nothing less." [5:27 - 6:37]

You can check out the entire episode here:

There are still some unresolved issues within The Bloodline that could lead to the group's downfall this year. It will be interesting to see if egos get in the way or if The Bloodline remains the strongest faction in WWE for years to come.

Are you enjoying The Bloodline's storyline on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes