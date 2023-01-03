"Are you that stupid?" - Wrestling veteran takes shots at The Bloodline for poorly executed invasion on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo came down hard on The Bloodline for their attempted hostile takeover on Monday Night RAW.

The faction was at its destructive best this week, unleashing carnage at ringside at the start of RAW. They attacked a member of the production staff and also flipped the announcer's table. After a brief scuffle with some security personnel and RAW stars, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that he would book all the members of the group in matches for the evening.

Vince Russo, on Legion of RAW this week, spoke about the lopsided numbers game during the attempted hostile takeover by The Bloodline. He questioned the faction's tactics, invading a show with just four guys against a roster full of superstars.

"Three guys and Sami Zayn, unarmed in a hostile takeover with 25 guys sitting in the locker room. Right off the bat, are you really that stupid? You're gonna go to a gang fight with three guys?"

Russo also stated that the angle was not well thought out and felt like the creative didn't care.

"Come on, man. It's so freaking weak. There is no logic. There is no believability. They're reaching for straws. They don't care. This is a house show on primetime television. Nothing more, nothing less." [From 5:27 - 6:37]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus attacked The Bloodline

Later in the show, the Usos and Sami Zayn found themselves in a six-man tag team matchup against Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

Solo Sikoa made his presence felt at ringside to ensure that the numbers were in favor of The Bloodline. In the final moments of the match, Sami Zayn hit the Helluva Kick on Montez Ford for the win. After the pin, the faction assaulted KO.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus rushed in to make the save and cleared the ring. The two former world champions made quick work of the faction, sending out a strong message before their tag team championship match this Friday on SmackDown.

What did you think of The Bloodline invading RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes