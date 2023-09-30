"Just kidding" - 36-year-old superstar pokes fun at Roman Reigns for taking vacations from WWE

A 36-year-old superstar has poked fun at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the amount of time he takes off of work.

Reigns has not been in action since SummerSlam last month in Detroit. He defended the title at the premium live event against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. Reigns emerged victorious after Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother and cost him the match.

Jey Uso has since made the jump to the RAW brand, while Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are representing The Bloodline on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are scheduled to face John Cena in a Handicap match at Fastlane on October 7th. AJ Styles was set to be Cena's partner but The Bloodline unleashed a brutal attack on The Phenomenal One this past Friday night on the blue brand.

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast and poked fun at The Tribal Chief for his work schedule. The Man noted that nobody besides Reigns takes vacations in the company.

“Nobody is going on vacation unless you are Roman Reigns, just kidding," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE legend John Cena shares his honest opinion of Roman Reigns

John Cena recently shared his true thoughts about Roman Reigns as a superstar.

The Cenation Leader made his return to the company during the writers' strike in Hollywood and has competed in a few untelevised matches so far. He teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince at Superstar Spectacle on September 8th.

During the media junket before Superstar Spectacle, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked Cena if he thought Reigns was his successor in WWE. The 16-time World Champion responded by claiming Reigns is the greatest superstar in history.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

A very popular WWE Superstar is rumored to be in line for a title shot against Reigns. Only time will tell when Reigns makes his return to WWE SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

