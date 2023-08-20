"Just release him", "Get rid of him"- WWE Universe reacts to a worrying report about 29-year-old star ahead of Payback

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, with multiple storylines going on at the same time involving a plentitude of wrestlers. However, the company does not always have plans for every star on the roster and the same has been the case for Odyssey Jones. A recent report about the 29-year-old has caused a major uproar among fans.

Odyssey Jones has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over four years. Most of his time was spent on NXT until he was drafted to RAW as a supplemental pick following the second night of the annual roster shake-up. However, Jones has been absent from TV programming ever since.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful claims that WWE never had any real creative plan in place for Odyssey Jones on RAW, despite the shift from NXT to the main roster. The report spread like wildfire in the internet wrestling community with many noting that it is not at all surprising considering this has happened with multiple other stars called up from NXT over the years.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

WWE is reportedly planning to debut Odyssey Jones on SmackDown

While Odyssey Jones has never shown his face on RAW, the star could make his main roster debut on SmackDown soon, as per a recent report. The 29-year-old has also wrestled in a few dark matches before SmackDown, with the most recent one coming before last week's edition of the blue brand.

Jones took on Cameron Grimes before the August 18 edition of SmackDown where he was on the losing end. The latter has also not featured much on TV programming since being called up to the main roster earlier this year.

Jones' absence from WWE programming has been a cause of significant worry among fans as it has been more than three months since he wrestled in a televised match. He also acknowledged the same during a recent post, where he noted that he is coming for everyone in the company.

However, there has been no mention of the star since the Draft 2023. His last televised match came back in April when he lost his match against Dijak. All of his outings to the squared circle since then have been in dark matches or house shows.

What do you think WWE has in store for Odyssey Jones? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

