"Just stop turning your back Roman" - Twitter compares Seth Rollins' betrayal of The Shield with Sami Zayn's betrayal 

The wrestling world on Twitter has compared Seth Rollins' betrayal of The Shield to Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns.

During the closing segment of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Zayn finally snapped and turned his back on The Bloodline. This led to him hitting The Tribal Chief with a steel chair after saving Kevin Owens from further punishment.

Taking to Twitter, fans recalled The Visionary hitting Reigns with a steel chair and imploding The Shield. The WWE Universe believes that there are numerous similarities between the two betrayals.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Rudy🏀 @Rcking181 @Fiend4FolIows Mans got hit in the back twice just stop turning your back roman @Fiend4FolIows Mans got hit in the back twice just stop turning your back roman 😂😂

𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 @KXNGSLXY @Fiend4FolIows This brudda needs to stop turning his back to people with chairs @Fiend4FolIows This brudda needs to stop turning his back to people with chairs

🐐 @BecksTheGoat @WWEonFOX @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn The Shield turn was more shocking for sure nobody was expecting it doesn’t take away from how powerful Sami finally standing up for his old friend is tho @WWEonFOX @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn The Shield turn was more shocking for sure nobody was expecting it doesn’t take away from how powerful Sami finally standing up for his old friend is tho

In the main event of the Royal Rumble Premium Live event, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against KO.

Post-match, The Bloodline continued to assault Owens, as The Head of the Table asked Zayn to hit the former Universal Champion with a steel chair. The Honorary Uce's hesitation led to him getting into a heated exchange with Reigns.

Eventually, Zayn hit Reigns with the same steel chair, as The Bloodline quickly reacted and jumped the now-former Honorary Uce. The show ended with Reigns and Bloodline standing tall over Zayn and Owens.

