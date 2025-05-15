"Just stop," "We don't f*cking want this" - WWE fans furious with rumored Money in the Bank plans for John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena could reportedly team up with a popular star for a match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The rumor has left many wrestling fans fuming on social media.

Ad

According to a recent report by PWInsider, there have been pitches for John Cena to join forces with Travis Scott for a tag team match at the premium live event slated to emanate from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. The 34-year-old rapper is reportedly training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Stamford-based company has already been facing backlash from the WWE Universe for its booking of John Cena's heel turn. The recent rumor has also not sat well with many fans, who expressed their displeasure on X/Twitter. Some even urged Triple H and the creative team not to proceed with the idea.

Here are screengrabs of some of the tweets from the fans:

Fans criticizing WWE's rumored booking decision (Pictures courtesy: X)

Travis Scott was in the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber when John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes and turned heel. He then showed up at WrestleMania 41 to help The Cenation Leader dethrone The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The popular rapper, however, has yet to wrestle a match.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer opens up about a major flaw with John Cena's heel run

On a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash pointed out a glaring flaw in the 17-time World Champion's villainous run.

The veteran pointed out that The Cenation Leader's much-anticipated heel turn came with an expiration date, as he was already slated to hang up his wrestling boots before the end of the year. He added that everyone knowing Cena only has limited appearances before retirement does not work in his favor.

Ad

"I've already stated that this Cena turn has an expiration date, so I think that changes a lot. He stands there and goes, 'You have me for 27 more appearances, and then it’s over with.' It doesn’t have the same feel of, 'I’m going to make your lives miserable forever,'" he said. [From 1:04:01 to 1:04:26]

Ad

You can check out Kevin Nash's comments below:

In his most recent match, John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event, thanks to interference from R-Truth. However, he nailed the former WWE 24/7 Champion with an Attitude Adjustment through a table during the post-show press conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More