Kane compares WWE to the Mafia 

The latest edition of Ryan Satin's 1-on-1 interview series for WWE on Fox featured the legendary Kane as the special guest. The interview primarily focused on The Undertaker's career and the Deadman's Final Farewell scheduled to happen at Survivor Series.

Kane spoke about The Undertaker's retirement and whether the Phenom would retire for good. The Big Red Machine also explained that The Undertaker wouldn't completely vanish from the business as it just doesn't happen in WWE's case.

Kane said that WWE is a little bit like the Mafia, as you never get to leave as it's just a break until you are brought back in some capacity. Kane also referenced the Eagles' iconic song Hotel California by saying that WWE is like a place where you can check out but can never entirely leave if you are a legend.

Here's Kane's unusual analogy:

"The Undertaker is always going to be an attraction, though. So, WWE is one of those deals. It's a little bit like the Mafia. You never get to quite leave, and I'm sure with someone who has been as important as The Undertaker that he would be around in some form or fashion for quite some time.

Yeah, it is, I mean. Hotel California. You can check out, but you can never leave. That's kind of the way it goes. And it's always the one more that gets you, right? Just one more and then there is always just one more after the one more, it seems like."

During the interview, Kane also spoke about his in-ring future, a possible farewell, the one match he could see involving The Undertaker, his character evolution, and much more.

Kane's reported WWE Survivor Series appearance

As reported first by PWInsider, Kane will be in attendance at Survivor Series. The PPV will also have several Bone Street Krew members, as confirmed by former WWE Superstar Savio Vega, during an appearance on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

WWE's time and effort have all gone into pushing November as the month to pay homage to the career of The Undertaker. The build-up will all come to an end with The Undertaker's farewell on November 22nd at Survivor Series. We also now have details regarding a new possible WWE role that The Undertaker could take up after his retirement.