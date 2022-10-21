WWE legend Kane recently came to the defense of his fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart after many have looked past his skills as a promo artist.

Hart is undeniably one of the greatest in-ring technicians in pro-wrestling history. While his physical skills were second to none, an aspect of his persona that seemed to always go unappreciated was his ability to tell a story through his words.

Speaking with Bret Hart and Jerry 'The King' Lawler on WWE's Table for 3 series, Kane praised The Hitman for not only his wrestling skills, but his capability to entertain the fans on the mic.

"I always felt about you that you were never the flashiest guy. You were the workman that went out and got the job done. But I also think that you're very underrated as an entertainer." Kane added, "I think a lot of that [is] just because of the character you portrayed. But then you saw what you did with Jerry in the 'Kiss My Foot' match and the other stuff, I just have always thought that you were a great wrestler who wasn't appreciated enough for being a great entertainer, as well." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Hart's rivalry with Lawler was a big feud in his career, as it enabled him to prove that he had what it took to hang with not only the best wrestlers in the world but also the best talkers.

Bret Hart on his feud with the WWE Hall of Famer

While the 5-time WWE Champion is known for his legendary battles with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, his 1995 'Kiss My Foot' match with Jerry Lawler is revered heavily by hardcore fans.

Continuing to speak on Table for 3, Hart thanked the long-time wrestling commentator for giving him one of the best feuds of his career.

"It was red hot as soon as we went out there. So easy, it was like kindlewood. I never saw anyone, I'll say this, and I've said it before, that was as good a villain as you. You were a master," said Hart. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Bret Hart recently made a rare on-screen appearance for WWE in September as he sat ringside at the recent Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, which took place in Cardiff, Wales.

